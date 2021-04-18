Abhinav Bindra Slams Yogeshwar Dutt For Backing Kumbh Mela

New Delhi: India’s only individual Olympic gold-medallist, shooter Abhinav Bindra, on Saturday questioned the decision to continue with the Haridwar Kumbh Mela amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic, saying “a virus does not discriminate between religions”. The Kumbh Mela is being seen as a potential superspreader with lakhs of devotees converging at Haridwar for a dip in the Ganga river.

“Should the Khumb mela even be held while an infectious pandemic lays waste to India? A virus does not discriminate between religions,” wrote Bindra on his Twitter handle in response to a tweet by wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt.

“Athletes r known to keep their eye on the ball, their focus unwavering & to not get distracted by wht is most important at this time — saving lives, finding cures THAT can work & showing compassion & empathy 4 those who r loosing loved ones. U r failing the entire sports community with this,” the celebrated shooter posted.

Dutt, who had won the bronze in the 60kg freestyle category at the 2012 London Olympics, had recently supported the conduct of the event in his social media post on Wednesday.

“No one in the Kumbh Mela is reaching there illegally, people are following all protocols, no one is spitting at the security and medical staff, no one is running away after hiding from the administration. Stop defaming the peaceful devotees at Kumbh,” he had tweeted.