Abhinav Bindra hopeful as Vinesh Phogat’s Olympic verdict delayed to Aug 13

Abhinav Bindra, the legendary shooter, expressed ‘hope and positivity’ amidst the prolonged uncertainty over Vinesh Phogat’s Olympic outcome.

The Beijing Olympic gold medalist admitted his uncertainty about the resolution but conveyed empathy for the wrestler, acknowledging her recent struggles.

After receiving the Olympic Order for his significant contributions to the Olympic movement in Paris, Bindra called for patience from all sides while awaiting the verdict.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport’s ad-hoc division announced on Sunday that it requires additional time to consider Vinesh Phogat’s appeal against her disqualification. The CAS, which had initially planned to issue a preliminary verdict on Saturday, has deferred the decision to August 13.

Bindra, when questioned about Vinesh Phogat’s appeal, described the situation as incredibly challenging. “The rules are quite clear—it’s about where you draw the line. Sport must be governed by rules; otherwise, it ceases to be sport,” he stated.

He expressed full empathy towards Vinesh, recognizing the immense difficulty she faces. “It’s a heartbreaking time for everyone. We stand with her. I also had the chance to meet her,” he added.

“I really don’t know how this will end. The decision has now been postponed for a few days, so I believe one must be patient. I am not privy to the arguments that have been presented, and I am not a legal expert. Patience is essential,” Bindra added.

“We are all conditioned to hope. I remain hopeful and positive, although I am not a legal expert and do not know the outcome.”

The Indian Olympic Association, an interested party in the disqualification hearing, expressed hope for a ‘positive resolution’ following the three-hour hearing on Friday.

“The ad-hoc division of CAS has extended time for the Sole Arbitrator Hon. Dr Annabelle Bennett in the Vinesh Phogat vs. United World Wrestling & the International Olympic Committee matter to give a decision till 6-00 p.m. on August 13, 2024,” the IOA statement read.

“The reference to August 11 in the earlier communication sent by me was to the time given to all parties to present any additional documents before the Sole Arbitator.”

The body apologised for “the confusion and inconvenience caused”.