Abhinav Bindra Honored with Prestigious Olympic Order at 142nd IOC Session in Paris

At the 142nd International Olympic Council (IOC) Session in Paris, the legendary Indian shooter Abhinav Bindra was honoured with the prestigious Olympic Order.

Since its establishment in 1975, this award is the highest distinction bestowed by the IOC, recognizing individuals for their exceptional contributions to the Olympic Movement, as reported by Olympic.com.

Reflecting on his path, the 41-year-old Bindra remarked, “The Olympic rings were what gave my life purpose when I was a young boy.” A veteran of five Olympic Games, Bindra shared, “Chasing my Olympic dream for over two decades has been a privilege.” His commitment to the Olympic Movement remains steadfast following his competitive career. Bindra further stated, “This accolade only intensifies my passion, and I aspire to contribute to the Olympic Movement for my entire life.”

Honored to receive the Olympic Order from the @olympics at the 142nd IOC Session in Paris. This recognition is not just a personal milestone but a celebration of the values and spirit that the Olympic Movement represents. From the very beginning of my journey as an athlete to… pic.twitter.com/QE4QPWLETL — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 10, 2024

Bindra’s distinguished career boasts a plethora of honours. He made history as the first Indian to secure an individual Olympic gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Games in the men’s 10m air rifle event and also has a World Championship gold in the same discipline. Throughout his career spanning two decades, he has amassed over 150 individual medals and was awarded the Blue Cross, the highest honor from the International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF), in 2018.

After retiring, Bindra founded the Abhinav Bindra Foundation Trust (ABFT) to nurture grassroots athletes in India. The foundation employs state-of-the-art sports science technology to advance high-performance training and education. One of his key initiatives is the Olympic Values Education Programme (OVEP), which aims to instill Olympic values in more than 11,000 schools across Odisha and Assam, reaching over a million students.

Bindra’s dedication to sustainability is highlighted by the Odisha Ridley Forest Project, aimed at preserving the endangered Olive Ridley turtles. This project promotes local community involvement in environmental education and conservation efforts.

Also Read: Abhinav Bindra hopeful as Vinesh Phogat’s Olympic verdict delayed to Aug 13