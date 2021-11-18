Abhay Deol & Karan Deol Starrer ‘Velle’ Trailer Released!

Mumbai: The makers of the upcoming movie Velle have shared the trailer of the film after releasing the first look poster. The film stars Abhay Deol and Karan Deol in the lead role.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Karan Deol shared the trailer and wrote: “Get your Vella squad together,10th Dec 2021👬👫# Velle releasing at a cinema near youTrailer Out Now: Link in Bio”

Talking about the film, Velle is the adaption of the Telugu crime comedy Brochevarevarura. Well, the makers have also shared the release date of the film and it is releasing on 10 December 2021.