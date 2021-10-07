Abdulrazak Gurnah Wins 2021 Nobel Prize For Literature

New Delhi: Novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah won 2021 Nobel Prize in literature for his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents.

The Nobel Prize in literature is awarded by the Swedish Academy, Stockholm, Sweden.

“2021 literature laureate Abdulrazak Gurnah’s fourth novel ‘Paradise’ (1994), his breakthrough as a writer, evolved from a research trip to East Africa around 1990. It is a coming of age account and a sad love story in which different worlds and belief systems collide,” said the Jury.

Last year’s prize went to American poet Louise Glück for what the judges described as her “unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal.” Glück was a popular choice after several years of controversy.

The prizes, for achievements in science, literature and peace, were created through a bequest in the will of Swedish dynamite inventor and wealthy businessman Alfred Nobel. They have been awarded since 1901, with the final prize in the line-up – economics – a later addition.