Abdul Rehman Makki Of Pakistan Listed Global Terrorist

United Nations: The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) late on Monday night listed Abdul Rehman Makki, a Pakistan-based terrorist, as a global terrorist under its ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee.

Makki is the brother-in-law of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed, who with the help of ISI and the Pakistan deep state planned and orchestrated the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The designation of Makki is a win for India and the world’s war on terror as China was forced to remove the technical hold and list him under the UNSC’s ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee.

Previous bids by India and a joint bid by the United States and India could not ensure the enlistment of Makki as China put a technical hold in June 2022. China remained persistent for the last six months, creating a challenge for the incumbent government to ensure partner countries remain in favour.

The US, which has been misled by Pakistan on the issue of its commitment to eradicate terror, has also placed a $2million bounty on his head under the US Department of State’s Rewards for Justice programme. The US treasury designated him as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist in November 2010.