Abdul Kalam, Rabindranath Tagore Photos On Rupee Banknote? Here’s What RBI Says

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday cleared the air on using photos of key personalities like former president APJ Abdul Kalam and Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore on the rupee banknote.

The RBI said that ‘there is no such proposal under consideration on changes to the existing currency and banknotes by replacing the face of Mahatma Gandhi with that of others’

The clarification by the central bank was issued after reports claimed that the RBI was considering changes to the existing currency and banknotes by replacing the face of Mahatma Gandhi with that of others.

In a statement, the RBI rubbished the reports, and said, “It may be noted that there is no such proposal in the Reserve Bank.”

“RBI clarifies: No change in existing currency and banknotes,” the central bank tweeted.

There are certain reports suggesting the finance ministry and the RBI were contemplating to use the faces of other prominent Indians, including Rabindranath Tagore and APJ Abdul Kalam, on banknotes of certain denominations.