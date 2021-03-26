Abduction Case: Man commits suicide following police harassment

Salepur: A man from Naiguan in Mahanga area reportedly committed suicide after alleged police torture following the kidnapping of a girl.

Kalakar Sahu hanged himself to a tree at a farmland near his house. Sahu’s family members alleged that he took the extreme step after being mentally and physically harassed by police in connection with the abduction case.

Reports said the abducted girl and the deceased’s daughter were friends. The abducted girl had once used the deceased’s daughter mobile. As the SIM card of the mobile was registered in the deceased’s name, the police repeatedly summoned him and his daughter for questioning in the case.

Sahu’s family members alleged that he took the extreme step after being humiliated over the issue. Tension erupted in the village following the death of the man. The family members along with fellow villagers blocked Mahanga-Katikata road at Naiguan Chhak by keeping the body and demanded immediate compensation for the family.

The agitation was called off after the officials of Bhadreswar police outpost assured compensation for the deceased’s family. The abducted girl has been rescued.