Abduction case: Absconding Accused Held After Four Years In Cuttack

Cuttack: Badambadi police have arrested an accused of an abduction case after chasing him for four years since 2017 in the Silver City Cuttack. The accused has been identified as Sameer Pradhan of Balikuda area in Jagatsinghpur

As per reports, the accused used to stay in the Badambadi area in the year 2017. During which he kidnapped a girl. Later, police managed to rescue the girl however, the accused escaped from the spot.

Following this, a warrant has been issued from the court against him. After pertinent efforts, the cops nabbed the Pradhan after four long years and forwarded him to the court.