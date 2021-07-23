Abduction Bid Foiled As Police Rescue 5-Year-Old Girl From Panikoili
State

Jajpur: A five-year-old girl was rescued from Soti area under Panikoili on NH-16 in Jajpur district after she was abducted from Padanga village of the district.

Panikoili police has arrested the accused who was reportedly abducted the girl on a cycle.

According to sources, some locals spotted the accused, whose identitity is yet to be ascertained while kidnapping the girl on a bicycle.

On being heard the screams of the child, the locals immideiately followed him and alerted the Panikoili police regarding the same.

Acting on tip-off, police reached the spot, rescued the child and arrested the person. Meanwile, police have handed over the girl to her parents and started interrogating the accused. Further investigations are underway.

