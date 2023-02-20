Abdu Rozik Grooves To Jhoome Jo Pathaan As He Books Entire Theatre To Watch Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik recently booked an entire theatre in Mumbai to watch Shah Rukh’s Pathaan with his fans and paparazzi.

In a video shared on a paparazzo page on Sunday, Abdu can be seen grooving to Jhoome Jo Pathaan near his seat inside the theatre. He performed Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone’s hook step from the catchy song to perfection.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has grossed over ₹988 crore worldwide. Pathaan, a Yash Raj Films (YRF) project, was released in theatres on January 25.