Abandoned newborn girl rescued in Kalahandi

Kalahandi: An abandoned newborn girl has been rescued from a haystack in Siuni village under Koksara police limits in Kalahandi district.

The infant was rescued by locals who were passing by, who then informed the ASHA worker. The newborn was admitted to Koksara Hospital.

District child protection officers were later informed about the same.

Doctors who attended the infant informed that her condition is stable and she will be discharged from the hospital soon.