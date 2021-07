Angul: A newborn girl was found abandoned in a garbage dump at Ragudiapada village under Bantala police limits of Angul district on Thursday.

As per reports, the matter came to the fore after one Shanti Naik of Ragudia village overheard cries of the baby while she had gone to Ragudiapada canal to dump the garbage.

After investigation, she found the baby dumped near the canal. Later Shanti rescued the baby girl from the spot and brought it to her home.