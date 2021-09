Bolangir: An abandoned newborn baby boy was found beneath a bridge near Bolangir railway station here today morning.

Suspected to have been deserted by his family members in the wee hours, a woman spotted the boy and rescued him in critical condition.

Later, the baby was admitted to Bhima Bhoi hospital. Reportedly, the condition of the newborn is stated to be stable now. However, the baby’s identity is yet to be ascertained.