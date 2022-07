Keonjhar: A newborn baby girl was found abandoned in a cashew forest near Kundula village under Patana PS in Keonjhar district today.

According to reports, the matter came to the fore after some passersby found the baby in a cloth bag and alerted the police about the same.

Soon, police along with paramedics reached the spot and rescued the newborn.

Police have registered a case and launched a probe into the incident, said sources.