‘Ab to paise bhi bhar diye’ – Amitabh Bachchan demands his Twitter blue tick back

Mumbai: On April 11, Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, announced that the platform would be removing the legacy blue check marks from all accounts, causing a wave of humorous reactions from Twitter users. One such user was veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, who posted a funny response to losing his blue tick verification. He asked what else he could do to ensure that he was verified, jokingly suggesting that he might have to fold his knees in addition to his hands.

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and wrote, “T 4623 – Ae Twitter bhaiya! Sun rahe he? Ab to paisa bhi bhar diye hein hum… toh ou jo neel kamal (green tick emoticon) hot he na, hamar naam ke aagey, u toh vapas lagaye de bhaiya, taaki log jaan jaaye ki hum hi hein- Amitabh Bachchan… haath toh jor liye he hum, Ab ka godwa jode padi ka??” (Oh Twitter brother? Now I have paid the money too… so that blue mark is there, right? Put it back brother, so that people know that I am the real Amitabh Bachchan… I am here with folded hands. Now, shall I fold my knees too?)

T 4623 – ए twitter भइया ! सुन रहे हैं ? अब तो पैसा भी भर दिये हैं हम … तो उ जो नील कमल ✔️ होत है ना, हमार नाम के आगे, उ तो वापस लगाय दें भैया , ताकि लोग जान जायें की हम ही हैं – Amitabh Bachchan .. हाथ तो जोड़ लिये रहे हम । अब का, गोड़वा 👣जोड़े पड़ी का ?? — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 21, 2023

Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, several other stars like Vir Das, Nargis Fakri, Prakash Raj and Ravi Kishan also tweeted after they lost their blue tick verification. “I like this world. To verify an artist, buy tickets, not ticks…Bye blue tick. I’m okay with someone impersonating me on twitter. You deal with the things they call me… How about this? If you like what I’m saying…it’s the real me. If you’re pissed off/offended/looking to take action/going to complain to some sort of metaphorical papa… this account belongs to an unverified impersonator. Cool?” tweeted Vir Das.