‘Ab teri bari’: Video Surfaces After Recovery Of Youth’s Half-Burnt Body

Bolangir: While the half-burnt body of a youth was found on Tuesday behind the PG Hostel at Rajendra University in Bolangir, a video shot moments before the murder has surfaced.

According to reports, the youth has been allegedly murdered by two of his friends. In the video, one of the accused was heard saying in the video clip, “Ab Teri Baari (Now it’s your turn)”.

It is pertinent to mention that on November 23, a half-burnt body was recovered from a deserted place behind Rajendra University in Bolangir district.

It is suspected that the youth was murdered and then the body was burnt in order to hide the shreds of evidence. Meanwhile, the identity of the youth, the exact cause behind the alleged murder is yet to be ascertained.

Further investigation is underway to nab the alleged accused youths after the viral video.