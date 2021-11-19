AB De Villiers Announces Retirement From All Forms

Cape Town: South African star batter AB de Villiers has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday, bringing the curtains down on an illustrious career.

The 37-year-old former South Africa captain took to social media to announce his retirement from all forms of the game.

“It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket,” ABD wrote on Twitter.

“Ever since the backyard matches with my older brothers, I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly.

“That’s the reality I must accept – and, even if it may seem sudden, that is why I am making this announcement today. I’ve had my time. Cricket has been exceptionally kind to me.”

Having made his international debut in 2004, AB de Villiers represented South Africa in 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20Is. Across formats, he amassed 20014 runs, averaging more than 50 in both Tests and ODIs. He retired from international cricket in May 2018.

This announcement has also ended his 10-year-long association with the Indian Premier League franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Under the leadership of de Villiers, South Africa made it to the semi-finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 in Australia but lost in a thriller to New Zealand.

More recently, he was part of Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2021 Indian Premier League. He had a successful T20 career, playing 340 matches and scoring 9424 runs at a strike-rate of 150.13.