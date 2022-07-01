Aashirvaad Atta initiates a digital ‘darshan’ experience for the pilgrims at Puri Rath Yatra

Bhubaneswar: ITC’s Aashirvaad Atta, Odisha’s leading packaged atta brand, is back to celebrate Odisha’s most popular and prominent festival, the Puri Rath Yatra. Every year, lakhs of pilgrims gather to participate in the Rath Yatra to get a glimpse of the lord. To ensure that worshippers have a memorable experience, the brand has set up a beautifully decorated Machaan, an installation adorned with the Pattachitra art quintessential to the state providing pilgrims a close view and personal access to the oldest chariot procession.

During the 9-day-long festival, devotees from across the country visit Puri to be a part of the 2 km procession starting from Lord Jagannath’s Temple to Gundicha Temple. As lakhs of devotees assemble together, it gets difficult to get a glimpse of the chariot and the idol. To provide worshippers at the Yatra a meaningful experience, Aashirvaad decided to leverage sophisticated technology to address this challenge. The brand will be facilitating a 20×20 ft Machan to provide pilgrims an uninterrupted view of the grand rath yatra.

To get access to the top of the installation, participants will be required to clear the 4-level game which replicates the 4-step process of the brand’s atta-making process. The winners then get an entry to the first floor from where they can have a wide-ranging view of the rath and the idols through specially installed high-range telescopes and an exclusively curated virtual reality zone for a firsthand experience of pulling the chariot. Besides the game, the installation also showcases the Pattachitra artform painted by regional artists. Resonating with the rich legacy of Odisha, the brand has adorned the walls of Puri with multiple wall paintings of Pattachitra artforms.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ganesh Sundararaman, SBU Chief Executive – Staples, Snacks and Meals, ITC Ltd., said, “ The Puri Rath Yatra is the most sought-after celebratory occasion of the state which witnesses lakhs of pilgrims and tourists from across the world. With such a massive gathering, it becomes overwhelming for the crowd to be able to get a close glimpse of the chariot or the idol. Based on this insight, we decided to devise a unique intervention to provide easier access to the devotees making it easier for them to witness the Rath Yatra. The Aashirvaad 4-step Machan/ installation has been conceptualized to enrich and enliven the spirit and celebration of Rath Yatra with an all-encompassing, first-of-its-kind technologically savvy experience for a hassle-free darshan.”

Pilgrims can find the installation near Gundicha Temple on Grand Road which will be active for visiting from 1st July 2022 onwards, everyday starting at 2 pm.