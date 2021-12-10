Aarya 2 Out To Binge!

Mumbai: After the immense popularity of season one, the Indian crime-thriller drama Aarya starring Sushmita Sen in the titular role is out to binge.

The inaugural season of the show was released on Disney+ Hotstar in 2020. The new season is also released on the renowned OTT platform. Unlike the first time, when the show showcased nine episodes, viewers will only find eight episodes in the new season.

The second season of a web show, no matter how well-received it might have been, has to inevitably contend with the old-wine-in-old bottle syndrome. Aarya, a Hotstar Specials show adapted from the Dutch crime drama series Penoza, does a commendable job of averting the pitfall and delivering eight episodes that chart their own course.

Season 2 of Aarya steers clear of all Bollywood excess and adopts an even-handed storytelling style that bolsters both consistency and force.

Cast: Sushmita Sen, Akash Khurana, Jayant Kripalani, Sikandar Kher, Ankur Bhatia, Vikas Kumar, Sugandha Garg, Dilnaz Irani, Maya Sarao, Sohaila Kapur, Vishwajeet Pradhan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Charu Shankar, Tariq Vasudeva, Virti Vaghani, Shataf Figar, Viren Vazirani, Shweta Pasricha, Pratyaksh Panwar

Director: Ram Madhvani, Vinod Rawat, Kapil Sharma

Sushmita Sen’s scintillating act apart, Aarya S2 has several top-notch performances, notably by Jayant Kripalani, Sohaila Kapoor (as Aarya and Sangram’s mother who holds many a secret), Akash Khurana, Sikandar Kher and Vishwajeet Pradhan. Virti Vaghani, playing a young girl faced with severe emotional strife, deserves special mention.