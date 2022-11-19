AAP’s Satyendar Jain caught on cam getting massage in Tihar jail

Tihar: The BJP on Saturday released an old video of Aam Aadmi Party minister Satyendar Jain getting a massage in Tihar jail cell. This comes days after Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment to Jain.

According to Tihar jail sources, the video is old. The jail authorities have already taken action against concerned officers and jail staff.

One more All rules thrown to the dustbin! VVIP treatment in jail! Can Kejriwal defend such a Mantri? Should he not be sacked ? This shows true face of AAP! Vasooli & VVIP Massage inside Tihar Jail! Tihar is under AAP govt pic.twitter.com/psXFugf7t5 — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) November 19, 2022

Earlier, AAP leader Satyendar Jain had been denied bail by a Delhi court on Thursday in a money laundering case, saying he was “prima facie” involved in concealing the “proceeds of crime”.

Meanwhile, a Tihar jail superintendent had been suspended for alleged involvement in providing special treatment to AAP minister Satyendar Jain who has been lodged in prison in a money laundering case, sources said.

Last month, the Enforcement Directorate also alleged that Mr Jain is living a luxurious life in jail. The probe agency had also submitted CCTV footage in a Delhi court. It accused Mr Jain, who is also the prisons minister, of taking unfair advantage of his position.