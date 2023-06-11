AAP’s ‘Maha Rally’ In Delhi Today Against Centre’s Ordinance

New Delhi: Security around Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan has been beefed up as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to hold a rally on Sunday against the Centre’s ordinance on the control of services in the national capital.

A senior police officer while talking to news agency PTI said that around 12 fleets of paramilitary forces accompanied by local police will be present at the venue during the rally. He added that surveillance through CCTV will also be conducted. As per an AAP Spokesperson, around one lakh people will attend this rally.

While elaborating on the security measures, the officer said that metal detectors will be installed at the ground’s entry gates and those entering the venue will be frisked. He also said that senior officials from the district will also be present there. Fire tenders and ambulances will also be deployed at the venue.