AAP’s Broom Sweeps Punjab, Bags 92 Seats Out Of 117

Chandigarh: Getting a three-fourths majority in a strong electoral performance, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swept the assembly polls in Punjab.

According to Election Commission data at 9 pm, AAP has won 92 seats and is leading on three more in the 117-member assembly.

The ruling Congress has won 18 seats and is leading on three more. The SAD-BSP combine has been able to win only four seats and BJP two in the contest in the state. Independents also won one seat.

Notably, AAP had projected party MP Bhagwant Mann as its chief ministerial candidate.