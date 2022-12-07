AAP’s Big Win In MCD Polls 2022: CM Kejriwal seeks PM Modi’s blessings to make Delhi better

After the resounding victory of Aam Aadmi Party in the MCD elections, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday sought “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s blessings to make the Union Territory of Delhi a better place”. Crossing the winning mark of 126 Wards, the AAP today dethroned the BJP, ending its 15-year rule in the civic body.

Kejriwal said, “I want the cooperation of the BJP and Congress to work for Delhi now. I appeal to the Centre and ask for PM’s blessings to make Delhi better. We have to make MCD corruption-free. Today, the people of Delhi have given a message to the entire nation,”

The AAP bagged 134 wards in the 250-seat Municipal Corporation of Delhi, while the BJP could win only 104 seats. The Congress came in a distant third, managing to secure only 9 seats.

“I congratulate the people of Delhi for this win and thank them for bringing the change,” he said. “Now, Delhi will have to be cleaned up, and every person has to contribute. We need to make Delhi corruption-free as well,” Kejriwal said.