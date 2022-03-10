AAP’s Bhagwant Mann Preps For Results By Visiting Gurudwara

Sangrur : Bhagwant Mann, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s presumptive Chief Minister for Punjab, prayed at a Gurdwara early today as preps for a big celebration were underway at his home.

Visuals showed jalebis being cooked in giant dishes at Bhagwant Mann’s home in Sangrur in anticipation of AAP’s victory, after exit polls predicted a sweep for Arvind Kejriwal’s party in Punjab.

Bhagwant Mann offered prayers at the Gurdwara Gursagar Mastuana Sahib in Sangrur.

Exit polls in Punjab shows the Aam Aadmi Party would win the most seats in the state. An average of 11 available exit polls has AAP at 63 out of the total 117 seats, comfortable above the required 59 for a majority.