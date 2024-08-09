AAP’s Atishi breaks down as Manish Sisodia gets bail after over a year

New Delhi: Atishi of the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday broke down as she welcomed Supreme Court’s bail to her senior colleague Manish Sisodia in the alleged corruption case linked to now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case. According to Atishi, the current Delhi education minister, the Supreme Court’s verdict is a victory for the man (Manish Sisodia) “who shaped Delhi education revolution”.

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Manish Sisodia, the former deputy chief minister of Delhi, in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, noting that he has been in custody for 17 months.

A bench of justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan said Manish Sisodia has been in custody for 17 months and trial has not yet commenced, depriving him of the right to speedy trial.

“Today the truth has won, the students of Delhi have won…He was put in jail because he provided good education to poor children,” Atishi said as turned emotional.

The education minister also posted “Satyamev Jayate” on X (formally Twitter).