AAP Workers Hurl Eggs At VK Pandian’s Carcade In Sonepur

Sonepur: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers today protested 5T Secretary VK Pandian’s visit to Sonepur by hurling eggs at his carcade on Kota Samalei-Ulunda road.

The incident took place while the officer was on his way to the district to review development work.

The protesters alleged that Pandian is visiting the district for official work but to attend Biju Janata Dal (BJD) sponsored programmes.

The secretary visited the area to attend various government programmes in different blocks of Subarnapur district today. Pandian reached Kot Samlei in a helicopter this morning. Later, he proceeded to Ulunda to attend a program.

Earlier on June 29, a similar incident occurred in Jagatsinghpur district when BJP activists had showed black balloons wearing black dress.

The protesters released the balloons into sky while Pandian was arriving in a helicopter. Such protests were staged by the members of BJP Yuva Morcha and BJP Mahila Morcha at Paradip, Kujang and Rahama in the district. Holding banner, they also raised “Pandian Go Back” slogan.