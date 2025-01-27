The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday made a slew of promises to Delhi voters including employment, and women empowerment among 13 other guarantees, if voted to power.

Releasing the party manifesto, Arvind Kejriwal along with leaders Atishi, Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia, made a targeted attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP).

“AAP doesn’t call it a manifesto but ‘Kejriwal ki guarantee’. The word ‘guarantee’ was used first by Arvind Kejriwal,” said Saurabh Bharadwaj. The party also said that six revises, that is free education, healthcare, bus rides for women, water, and electricity will continue as usual if AAP comes to power.

Delhi elections: AAP’s manifesto:

1. Employment for youth: Employment for the youth will be the top priority for the next five years.

2. Rs 2,100 for every woman: Rs 2,100 per month under the “Mahila Samman Yojana” for every woman.

3. Free treatment for the elderly: Free medical treatment for senior citizens, whether at government or private hospitals.

4. Waiver of incorrect water bills: Incorrect water consumption bills will be waived.

5. 24/7 clean drinking water: Continuous supply of clean drinking water to every household.

6. Cleaning of Yamuna: The Yamuna River will be cleaned.

7. Scholarships for Dalit students: The government will cover all expenses (tuition, travel, and accommodation) for Dalit students studying abroad.

8. Free bus and metro travel for students: Free travel on buses and a 50 per cent discount on metro fare for students.

9. World-class roads: Construction of world-class roads across Delhi.

10. Monthly honorarium for religious priests: Rs 18,000 monthly honorarium for temple and gurdwara priests.

11. Separate electricity meters for tenants: Tenants will be provided with separate electricity meters.

12. Modern sewer system: Construction of a modern sewer system.

13. New ration cards: Issuance of new ration cards.

14. Wedding and coaching support for drivers’ children:

Rs 1 lakh assistance for the marriage of daughters of auto, taxi, and e-rickshaw drivers.

Free coaching for their children.

Rs 10 lakh life insurance and Rs 5 lakh medical insurance for their families.

15. Security support for RWAs: Funds will be given to Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to hire private security guards.