AAP To Go Solo In Odisha In 2024 Polls

Bhubaneswar: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will go it alone in the assembly as well as in the lok sabha elections in Odisha. The party will field candidates in all the seats in the state. AAP leader and state in-charge Ravinder Singh Kadian said today.

Kadian who is on a three-day visit to Odisha, today inaugurated the AAP office in Cuttack. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the problem of unemployment in Odisha is increasing day by day. Young people are migrating out of the state in search of job.

Our focus is education, health, unemployment, he said.

He alleged the state government and leaders are all indulging in corruption.

Asked, which party would emerge as the opposition for AAP, he said BJP, BJD, and Congress are all same for us. We will fight with all. There would be no personal fight. But we would struggle for justice for the people, good education, good health,” he said.

Meanwhile, AAP state president Nishikant Mishra said the party has intensified preparations for the 2024 elections. AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to visit the State in March or April.

Several veteran leaders from Odisha have expressed interest in join AAP, Mishra said.