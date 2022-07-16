AAP To Back Yashwant Sinha For President

New Delhi: Ahead of the presidential elections, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party will back the opposition’s candidate Yashwant Sinha.

Party’s senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, announced after a meeting of the party’s Political Advisory Committee (PAC), “We have respect for (NDA candidate) Droupadi Murmu, but we will support Yashwant Sinhaji.”

Notably, NDA candidate, Murmu is widely seen heading for an easy win in the election, with the support of several parties outside the BJP-led coalition and even a few in the opposition ranks.

Voting for the Presidential poll will take place on Monday, and the counting of votes will take place three days later.