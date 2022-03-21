AAP Picks Harbhajan Singh, Raghav Chadha &Three Others For Rajya Sabha From Punjab

Chandigarh: Cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha, and IIT Delhi professor Dr Sandeep Pathak, educationist Ashok Kumar Mittal have been selected by the Aam Aadmi Party for Rajya Sabha MP posts from Punjab.

Five Rajya Sabha seats will fall vacant on April 9 and names have to be submitted today for elections on March 31.

“After making India Proud as a bowling legend, Mr Turbanator is now going to raise his voice for the people of Punjab in Parliament,” AAP tweeted, sharing a video.

The elections for Rajya Sabha will be held on March 31. Punjab became the second state last week where Arvind Kejriwal’s party has formed a government after Delhi.

AAP won 92 of Punjab’s 117 assembly seats. After the Rajya Sabha election, AAP’s strength in the upper house is set to increase from three to eight.