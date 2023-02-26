AAP MP Sanjay Singh, Others Detained By Delhi Police During Protest Outside CBI Office

New Delhi: AAP MP Sanjay Singh and several party leaders have been detained while protesting outside the CBI headquarters here when the questioning of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was underway in the alleged excise policy scam case.

Besides the MP, MLAs Durgesh Pathak and Rakhi Bidlan, and others have also been detained. They, along with other workers were taken to a nearby police station by the Delhi Police.

Ahead of the questioning of Sisodia, the police imposed section 144 CrPC outside his residence and a number of police personnel were also deployed to avoid untoward incidents in case of a protest by the AAP workers.

However, scores of workers, who had arrived with Sisodia at the agency headquarters on bike and cars on Monday, sat on dharna outside the headquarters holding placards and raising slogans, amid police presence.