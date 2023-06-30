AAP Minister Atishi Gets Additional Portfolios Of Finance, Revenue, Planning

Delhi: AAP leader and Minister Atishi got additional portfolios of Finance, Revenue and Planning departments after the approval of Lt Governor VK Saxena.

This comes as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sent a proposal for a cabinet reshuffle to LG V K Saxena.

Atishi, along with Saurabh Bharadwaj, was inducted into the cabinet in March following the resignations of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain. She had been holding the portfolios of power, education, art, culture and language, tourism, higher education, training and technical education and public relations.

Kailash Gahlot was given portfolios of planning and finance following Manish Sisodia’s resignation, who was arrested in connection with the excise policy case and is currently lodged in Tihar.