Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government for its governance failures over the past decade.

He highlighted issues such as weather and political pollution, poor drainage and drinking water quality, and garbage on the streets. Naidu also called Punjab, another state governed by AAP, a “failed model” and emphasized the need for politicians to create wealth before distributing it.

There has been no development in the national capital, he asserted.

“Politicians have to always think about today, tomorrow and the future. A government with good public policy can transform society,” he said.

Taking a jibe at the AAP government, he said Delhi has a “half-engine sarkar”, and needs a double-engine sarkar to achieve development.

Performance and better living standards are becoming relevant and not ideology, Naidu said and added “Poor people in Delhi have to think if they want to live permanently in slums.” Naidu, whose party TDP is an ally of the ruling NDA at the Centre, also said that his party fully supports Budget 2025 as it aims to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

“We are in agreement with them. We are happy. It syncs with our 10 principles of growth,” Naidu said.

Delhi goes to polls on February 5 and the results will be declared on February 8.