AAP In Celebration Mode: Baby Kejriwal Returns As Bhagwant Mann

New Delhi: As the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) headed for a landslide win in Punjab Assembly Election 2022, a photo of a little boy dressed up like the party’s presumptive Chief Minister for the state, Bhagwant Mann, went viral on social media.

The boy was wearing a yellow turban and a black muffler wrapped around his neck similar to Mann and the AAP’s chief Arvind Kejriwal, respectively.

He also wore spectacles and even sported a fake moustache as he made a victory gesture with his hand.

#BabyBhagwantMann 😍 Our cute little mascot #BabyMufflerman is now all set to make Bhagwant Mann the CM of Punjab! #AAPdaCM pic.twitter.com/SLj5qrQLdH — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 18, 2022

Two years ago, when the boy was younger he took the internet by storm as ‘Baby Kejriwal’ after the AAP won the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections and showed up as dressed as Delhi CM Kejriwal.

The boy now posed for pictures while dressed as both the CMs and held up the victory sign. The AAP is now calling the boy ‘Baby Bhagwant Mann’ and their ‘cute little mascot’.

Meanwhile, AAP’s chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann is all set to become the next chief minister of Punjab.