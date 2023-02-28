AAP distributes portfolios between Kailash Gehlot & Raj Kumar Anand

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) divided the portfolio list on Tuesday between its leaders, Kailash Gehlot and Raj Kumar Anand, just hours after Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain resigned following corruption allegations against them.

Minister Kailash Gehlot has been given Finance, Planning, Public works dept, Power, Home, Urban Development, Irrigation & Flood Control and Water departments.

Portfolios to be held by Raj Kumar Anand are Education, Land & Building, Vigilance Services, Tourism, Art Culture & Language, Labour, Employment, Health and Industries.

Following the resignation of Delhi’s Cabinet members Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain due to corruption allegations against them, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced that two new ministers will be appointed soon.

AAP’s national spokesperson, Saurabh Bhardwaj, stated that most of the important departments in the small Delhi Cabinet were handled by Sisodia and Jain, and the appointment of new ministers was necessary to avoid delays in the government’s work