AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal to visit poll-bound Uttarakhand today

Uttrakhand: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s national convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will on Monday pay a one-day visit to poll-bound Uttarakhand.

This will be the sixth tour of Kejriwal in Uttarakhand ahead of upcoming assembly polls since last year, the AAP said in a statement on Sunday.

Kejriwal will reach Jolly Grant Airport on Monday at around 11:30 am. He will go to Bijapur Guest House from the airport, where will hold a meeting with party officials.