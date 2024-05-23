Aannouncement promo of second song”Angaaron” from ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ OUT NOW

Mythri Movie Makers bankrolled and Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna starrer hugely-awaited ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ has brought a hurricane after the makers launched a smashing teaser and the sensational chartbuster song ‘Pushpa Pushpa’. Ever since the makers teased the fans and the audiences with a Rashmika Mandanna’s Srivali poster yesterday, announcing the release of the second song, the excitement is at its peak. Taking everyone’s excitement to a level high, the makers dropped the song promo announcing the release of the second single ‘Angaaron ( The Couple Song)’ from the Allu Arjun starrer.

The makers have dropped the interesting teaser featuring Rashmika Manadanna as Srivasli from the film’s sets. As seen in the promo, the song promises to be a romantic number in the likes of ‘Sami Sami’ that gives us a flavour of love between Allu Arjun’s iconic character Pushpa Raj and Rashmika Mandanna’s Srivalli.

The song is composed by Devi Sri Prasad and the lyrics are written by Chandra Bose with the vocals given by Shreya Ghoshal.

Talking about the first song ‘Pushpa Pushpa’, it has been trending on social media, and the complete dominance of the film can be seen everywhere. The craze for Allu Arjun, starrer ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is reaching heights day by day. The intriguing look of Allu Arjun has caught a rage among the masses. The film promises a commercial potboiler.

Pushpa 2 The Rule is slated to release in theatres worldwide on August 15th, 2024. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, it stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna & Fahadh Fasil in the lead roles. After watching this new teaser, the anticipation for the film has reached a new high amongst the audiences.