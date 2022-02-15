Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ To Now Release On 11 Aug, Avoids Clash With Prabhas-Starrer ‘Adipurush’

New Delhi: Aamir Khan’s upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ today got a new release date thus avoiding clash with some other Bollywood biggies like Yash’s ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Jersey’ and Prabhas-starrer ‘Adipurush’.

Laal Singh Chaddha, the Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump, will now hit the theatres on 11th August, 2022. The film was earlier slated to release on 14th April. However, the slot is now booked for Yash’s ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ and Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Jersey’.

Besides, the makers of ’Adipurush’, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, have decided to move their release date, giving the weekend to Aamir’s Laal Singh Chaddha.

The official Instagram page of Aamir Khan Productions shared a statement on Tuesday, where they also thanked the makers of Adipurush for shifting their release date from August 11.

“This is to announce that our film, Laal Singh Chaddha, will not be releasing on 14th April as planned. This is because we are unable to complete the film in time. The film will now be releasing on 11 Aug 2022 in theatres worldwide. We would like to thank Mr Bhushan Kumar, T Series and Om Raut and the entire team of Adipurush from the bottom of our hearts,” read an excerpt from the statement.

The statement further read, “We would like to thank them for being so helpful and understanding, and for shifting the release date of their much awaited, Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, so that Laal Singh Chaddha can come on 11 Aug 2022.”

However, the makers of Adipurush are yet to announce the new release date.

Laal Singh Chaddha is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language comedy-drama film directed by Advait Chandan and screenplay written by Eric Roth and Atul Kulkarni. The film is produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios and Paramount Pictures.

In Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan will be seen sharing screen space with his ‘3 Idiots’ co-stars Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh. The film also marks Telugu star Naga Chaitanya’s Bollywood debut.