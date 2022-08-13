Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ Featured On Oscar’s Official Page
Mumbai: Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ that was released on Thursday(August 11,2022) garnered mixed reviews by the audiences and the critics alike.
The movies also faced flak over Aamir’s past controversial statements and Netizens made the #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend over Twitter.
And amid all these controversy surrounding the film, the official handle of the Oscars has shown its support to Aamir Khan’s film. The official social media handles of The Academy shared a clip of how the Indian adaptation has recreated the magic of the Oscar-winning original.
Forrest Gump 🤝 Laal Singh Chaddha
Robert Zemeckis and Eric Roth’s sweeping story of a man who changes the world with kindness receives a faithful Indian adaptation in Advait Chandan and Atul Kulkarni’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ feat. Aamir Khan in the role made famous by Tom Hanks. pic.twitter.com/QAcqT4yLkm
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) August 12, 2022
