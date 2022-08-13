Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ Featured On Oscar’s Official Page

Mumbai: Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ that was released on Thursday(August 11,2022) garnered mixed reviews by the audiences and the critics alike.

The movies also faced flak over Aamir’s past controversial statements and Netizens made the #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend over Twitter.

And amid all these controversy surrounding the film, the official handle of the Oscars has shown its support to Aamir Khan’s film. The official social media handles of The Academy shared a clip of how the Indian adaptation has recreated the magic of the Oscar-winning original.