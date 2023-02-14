Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan Celebrates Valentine’s Day With Fiancee Nupur Shikhare; See

New Delhi: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan shared a bunch of pictures with her soon-husband-to-be Nupur Shikhare on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.

The duo got engaged in November 2022 and the inside pictures and videos from the party stormed the Internet.

Sharing the pictures she wrote, “We tried multiple angles. I love him in all. Happy Valentine’s Day, cutie @nupur_popeye. Any excuse to show you extra love is a good one.”

