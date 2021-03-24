Aamir Khan Tests Positive For COVID-19

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is the latest celebrity to test positive for the COVID-19. He is currently working on his film Laal Singh Chaddha, an official remake of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump.

The spokesperson of the actor stated “Mr. Aamir Khan has tested positive for Covid 19. He is at home in self-quarantine, following all the protocols and he’s doing fine. All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for all your wishes and concern.”

Last week, the actor on turning a year older, had announced his exit from social media through his last post.