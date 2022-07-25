Aamir Khan Starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ Song Tur Kalleyan Out

New Delhi: The makers of the upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha have released the video song of Tur Kalleyan from the film. The song was released a few days ago and today the video featuring Aamir has made it on YouTube.

The soulful track is sung by Arijit Singh, Shadab Faridi and Altamash Faridi. With music by Pritam and lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the song feels like a heartwarming embrace. In the video, we can see Aamir running. He runs in different states, different cities, different weather etc. This song perfectly defines self-love.

Check out the song:

Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, Laal Singh Chaddha stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. The film will hit theatres on 11 August.