Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ Tur Kalleyan Song Out!

New Delhi: The makers of the most anticipated movie of 2022 Laal Singh Chaddha have shared a love song ‘Tur Kalleyan’ from the upcoming movie.

The music of this musical euphoria has been given by Pritam and its motivational lyrics were jotted down by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The vocals for this ecstatic number are given by Arijit Singh, Shadab, and Altamash.

Take A Look:

<> </>

‘Tur Kalleyan’ is the 4th song from the film Laal Singh Chaddha. Just like the three songs ‘Kahani’, ‘Main Ki Karaan?’ and ‘Phir Na Aise Raat Ayegi’, the makers have released the songs without the video, giving the lyricists, composers, musicians, and technicians the center stage.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of Forrest Gump. The film will be released on 11 August 2022.