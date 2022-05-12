Aamir Khan & Kareena Kapoor Starrer Laal Singh Chaddha’s Main Ki Karaan Out!

Mumbai: The makers of the much-anticipated film Laal Singh Chadda starring Amir Khan and Kareena Kapoor has released a soothing ballad from the film.

Sharing the song’s link, Aamir thanked everyone and wrote: “Thank you Sonu, Pritam, Amitabh for giving our film, #LaalSinghChaddha, a song like #MainKiKaraan? Click like if you feel the same! (Link in bio)

Singer Sonu Nigam also shared the song’s poster and wrote: “I am sure #MainKiKaraan? will take you down memory lane of your unforgotten #FirstLove as it did to me while singing this beautiful composition by Pritam. #SonuSingsForAamir #LaalSinghChaddha”

Laal Singh Chaddha is produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Paramount Pictures. The film is all set to release on 11th August 2022 in theatres worldwide.