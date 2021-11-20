Aamir Khan & Kareena Kapoor Starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ Gets New Release Date: Check Here

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha which was scheduled to hit the screens on Valentine’s Day 2022, will now hit the screens on April 14, 2022, on the occasion of Baisakhi.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to confirm the news and announced the new release date. According to him, Laal Singh Chaddha will release in theatres worldwide on April 14, 2022. A new poster featuring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan has been released by the makers.

Sharing the film’s poster, he wrote, “#Xclusiv… AAMIR KHAN: ‘LAAL SINGH CHADDHA’ GETS A NEW RELEASE DATE… #LaalSinghChaddha – starring Stars #AamirKhan, #KareenaKapoorKhan and #NagaChaitanya – to release in *cinemas* on 14 April 2022 #Baisakhi… Directed by #AdvaitChandan… #NewPoster (sic).”

Take A Look At The Post:

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is an adaptation of Tom Hanks’ ‘Forest Gump’ and has a lot of period setting in the film. There are elaborate war scenes that need extensive VFX work, as well.

Directed by Advait Chandan from a screenplay written by Eric Roth and Atul Kulkarni, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is produced by Aamir Khan, Viacom18 and Paramount Pictures.