Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ Song Tere Hawaale Released!

New Delhi: Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s movie, Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Now, ahead of the film’s release, earlier today, the makers of Laal Singh Chaddha unveiled a new song titled Tere Hawaale. It is sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao, penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and composed by Pritam.

Check out Laal Singh Chaddha’s song Tere Hawaale:

Aamir’s Laal Singh Chadha is directed by Advait Chandan who previously directed Khan in Secret Superstar. It is produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Paramount Pictures. Laal Singh Chaddha makers have already released songs from the film including Kahani, Main Ki Karaan? Phir Na Aisi Raat Aayegi and Tur Kalleyan.

Laal Singh Chaddha is a remake of the 1994 American movie Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks which itself is in accordance with Winston Groom’s 1986 novel of a similar title. The movie might be theatrically launched on 11 August 2022.