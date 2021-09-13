Aakash Chopra Comes Down Hard On England Players For Pulling Out Of IPL 2021

New Delhi: As the England players pulling out from the Indian Premier League, former India cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra came down hard on them.

Chopra said that IPL franchises will not forget the recent withdrawals when they get together to pick their squad in the next auction.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra said that the franchise will feel betrayed by this mass exodus of English cricketers from IPL 2021.

“The English players will have to keep this thing slightly in mind that when you pull out your name from an IPL season, the franchise that has bought you feels cheated, they feel you have betrayed them,” Chopra said.

“Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes – they were already not coming. But now Dawid Malan, Chris Woakes, and Jonny Bairstow have also taken their name back. That means half a dozen English players will not be part of the IPL. It has been a mass exodus. The IPL family doesn’t forget,” he said.

A few reports suggest that the IPL franchises are not too happy with the late withdrawal of the English players and have registered their complaints with the BCCI. There will still be 10 England players who will take part in the IPL 2021.