AAI To Spend Rs 25k Cr In Next 5 Years For Expansion Of Airport Terminals

New Delhi: The aviation sector in India has been affected due to severe disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The estimated losses incurred by airlines and airports in India in the financial year 2020-21 is approximately Rs.19,564 crore and Rs. 5,116 crore respectively.

This information was given by the Minister of State in the Ministry Of Civil Aviation (Gen. (Dr) V. K.Singh Retd) in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.

Due to the outbreak of COVID 19, scheduled domestic operations were suspended w.e.f. 25.03.2020 which were subsequently resumed in a calibrated manner w.e.f. 25.05.2020 with 33 percent of the capacity and fare capping (lower and upper limit on the different sectors) to ensure that airlines do not charge an excessive fare.

Evaluating the emerging scenario of the Covid-19 pandemic, the capacity restrictions have been relaxed w.e.f. 18.10.2021, and the domestic operations have been restored without any restrictions of the capacity.

28 seaplane routes have been awarded so far connecting the above-mentioned water aerodromes. The private entities that have won the seaplane routes are Spice Jet and Turbo Aviation.

RCS flight operations from other water aerodromes will commence once these are ready for operations. The development of water aerodromes will now be taken up by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways (MoPSW). An MoU in this regard has been signed between MoCA & MoPSW.