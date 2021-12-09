AAI Owns 136 Airports In Country Including 7 Joint Venture Airports

New Delhi: Airports Authority of India (AAI) owns 136 airports in the country out of which, AAI has formed Joint Venture in 7 airports.

The profit/loss made by 136 AAI airports during the last 3 years i.e. 2018-19, 2019-20, & 2020-21 is enclosed at Annexure-lI.

Airports Authority of India (AAI) has recently awarded six airports namely Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram, Mangaluru for Operations, Management, and Development under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) for a period of 50 years.

As per National Monetization Pipeline (NMP), 25 AAI airports have been earmarked for asset monetization over the years 2022 to 2025 namely Bhubaneshwar, Varanasi, Amritsar, Trichy, Indore, Raipur, Calicut, Coimbatore, Nagpur, Patna, Madurai, Surat, Ranchi, Jodhpur, Chennai, Vijayawada, Vadodara, Bhopal, Tirupati, Hubli, Imphal, Agartala, Udaipur, Dehradun, and Rajahmundry. The criteria adopted for Monetization of airport assets under NMP is as following:

(i)Airports having annual traffic above the threshold of 0.4 million passengers (in FY 2019 and 2020).

(ii)Airports with a sizeable ongoing/proposed capes plan as per the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP)